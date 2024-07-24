Dileep sexual assault case: Kerala HC stays Hema commission report release

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed the release of the Justice Hema commission report for a week following a petition against its disclosure, citing privacy concerns. The court requested the state government and the Right to Information Commission to provide their responses before implementing the one-week stay on the release. The petition will be reviewed on 1 August.

The Kerala government was scheduled to release the findings of the report today, 24 July.

The Justice K. Hema commission was established in 2017 to study and suggest solutions for issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The committee was constituted in the aftermath of the 2017 actress assault case involving actor Dileep (born Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan), to study incidents of sexual harassment and gender inequality in the industry.

The interim order was passed by justice P.M. Manoj on a plea by film producer Sajimon Parayil, who filed a petition in the high court opposing the publication of the report. The petitioner contended that releasing the report would compromise the privacy of individuals in the industry and could endanger those who provided information.

In response, the state government and the RTI Commission asserted that the report set for publication did not contain any information that could identify individuals. Additionally, the commission clarified that the petitioner was not among the individuals interviewed by the Hema commission.