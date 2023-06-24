Privacy is Constitutional core of human dignity: Kerala HC

Kerala High Court stressed on June 23 that privacy is the constitutional core of human dignity as it ordered the removal of images of a female victim from online media platforms.

“Privacy is the ultimate expression of the sanctity of the individual. There cannot be dignity to an individual without privacy. It is a constitutional value founded on fundamental rights. Privacy with its attended values assures dignity to the individual. Dignity is the core which unites fundamental rights. Privacy is the constitutional core of human dignity," the court observed.

Its observation came while considering a plea filed by a woman who claimed that her name, images, identity, and other details were uploaded and published on online media platforms, including YouTube, in connection with a case registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.