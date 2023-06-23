HC ruling on Priya Varghese not final, an option to approach SC is there: Kerala Governor

Hours after the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Friday claimed that the Kerala High Court ruling in favour of Priya Varghese, wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's private secretary, for appointment in Kannur University was a "blow" to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, he responded "that it was not final".

Khan, who is in Chennai presently, told reporters there that after the High Court delivers a judgement, a person has the right to go to the Supreme Court.

"I will wait for that. The decision is not final. The option to approach the higher court is there," he said while also declining to comment about the judgement.

Earlier in the day, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that the verdict was a blow to Khan in view of the stand taken by him regarding her appointment.