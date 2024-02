TV actor Rituraj Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest

TV actor Rituraj Singh passed away at the age of the 59 in the wee hours of Tuesday, 20 February.

The actor was discharged from the hospital after he was admitted following stomach infection. But, his health condition deteriorated last night, and suffered a heart attack.

Actor Amit Behl told IANS: "Rituraj was admitted in the hospital and was discharged. Last night at 12.30 a.m. he got a cardiac arrest."

“He was admitted in the hospital for a stomach infection," the actor said.

Asked about the cremation, Amit categorically said, "I have no details about his cremation."

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi expressed grief over the death of Rituraj.