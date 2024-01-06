'Starsky and Hutch' actor David Soul dies aged 80

Actor and singer David Soul, who gained international celebrity as the more cerebral half of the renegade California detective partners "Starsky and Hutch" in the hit 1970s television series, has died at the age of 80.

"David Soul — beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother — died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of his family," his wife, Helen Snell, said on Friday, 5 January.

"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend," she said. "His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he touched."

'Starsky and Hutch,' the California cops who went global

A singer early in his career in the 1960s, Soul started out in theater and musical roles, before making his television show in the late 1960s and signing a contract with Columbia Pictures in 1967.

He played various supporting roles, including one episode as the most prominent guest character on "Star Trek," where he had a part as the leader of a seemingly idyllic alien civilization called the Vaalians who had named themselves after the god they worshipped, Vaal, which it transpired was in fact a machine.