Under fire Vikrant Massey visits Godhra station ahead of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ release

Ahead of the release of his upcoming film The Sabarmati Report, actor Vikrant Massey made a surprise visit to Godhra station in Gujarat, which allegedly inspired the film. Photos of the actor looking around the station dressed in a gray sweatshirt paired with denims and a white baseball cap have been doing the rounds of social media.

Massey seems in pensive mood as he is photographed. Part of the reason, one assumes, is the social media backlash over his comments about India's 'so-called freedom in 1947'. As well as his observation in a podcast that "Muslims are not in danger in the country".

The apparent volte face by this once trenchant critic of the BJP has dismayed many long-time admirers, and many of them have not bothered to hide their feelings on social media.

Among those who took on the task of trolling Massey was celebrity comedian Kunal Kamra, whose post on X read, "Brother that was a movie you don’t actually have to Join UP Police as an IPS," referring to Massey's standout performance as a UPSC aspirant who becomes an Indian Police Service officer in the 2023 film 12th Fail.

The Sabarmati Report is based on the tragic and controversial fire on the Sabarmati Express on 27 February 2002, when a mob allegedly set fire to the S6 coach of the train near Godhra station, in which 59 Hindu pilgrims lost their lives.