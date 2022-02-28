Vaani Kapoor: We've been told that Ranbir and I have great chemistry

Actress Vaani Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Shamshera', has talked about her pairing with actor Ranbir Kapoor in the film. She says that the two actors have been told that they share a great on-screen chemistry.



Vaani said: "Ranbir Kapoor is a pleasure to work with because he brings so much work ethic to the table. He is also a selfless actor who wants to creatively collaborate in a way that each scene turns out to be the best."



"I had so much fun working and exchanging notes with him. I think Ranbir and I have given our best for Shamshera. We are definitely a fresh pairing on screen and I hope people love watching us together."