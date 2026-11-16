Varun Dhawan gets injured during beach holiday

One of the highlights of his post was a picture of a rainbow, which he described as his favourite holiday memory. “Caught a rainbow. Don't miss slide 7, it's my most favourite memory,” he wrote in the caption.

The actor also shared glimpses of his other experiences, including beachside dining and outdoor activities, giving fans a peek into his relaxed holiday.

However, the getaway also came with an unexpected setback. Sharing an update about his water-skiing experience, Varun wrote, “Water skied and injured my wrist before I start shooting.” He also posted a video of himself enjoying the activity during the vacation.

Earlier, the actor had shared another collection of pictures from the beach holiday, featuring tropical surroundings, workout sessions and moments spent with his daughter. He captioned the post, “Wild and free.”

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan has featured in several popular films, including 'Badlapur', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', 'October', 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', 'Bhediya' and 'Baby John'.

He was last seen in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', marking another collaboration with his father and filmmaker David Dhawan. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde and was released in theatres on 5 June.

With IANS inputs