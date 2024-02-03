Forever magic: Waheeda Rehman’s screen bond with Lata Mangeshkar

Perhaps the single most celebrated song born out of the collaboration between Waheeda Rehman and Lata Mangeshkar is, hands down, Aaj phir jeene ki tamanna hai from Guide (1965).

Waheeda recalls, “No one in the Guide team thought much about Aaj phir... We were all saying, ‘Theek hai, dekhte hain (ok, let's see)’. Everyone was crazy about Rafi sahab’s Din dhal jaye and Tere mere sapne. But this is destiny. Aaj phir... is the song I am most closely identified with.”

Of course, there is much more to the almost mythic Waheeda Rehman’s onscreen image than this one iconic song. Every song that Lataji sang for Waheeda Rehman in Guide edified the allure of the character Rosy, including Piya tosey naina lage re, Saiyyan beimaan, and Gata rahe mera dil…

“I would say Lataji contributed tremendously to my career, not just in Guide but to my entire career, right up to Phagun (1973), after which I had to switch to character roles. In Rang De Basanti (2006), Lataji sang the beautiful lullaby Lukka chuppi for me,” says Waheeda, who turns 84 today.

After her initial hits in the 1950s — Shamshad Begum's Kahi pe nigahen kahin pe nishana in Waheeda’s Hindi debut CID (1956) and Geeta Dutt singing for her in Pyaasa (1957) — it was Lataji all the way for Waheeda.