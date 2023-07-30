Lata Mangeshkar's classic melodies ring out at London’s Royal Albert Hall

After a gap of nearly 49 years since the music legend Lata Mangeshkar performed a rare live concert at Royal Albert Hall in London, some of her most popular songs rang out at the iconic venue once again for a special tribute concert.

‘Lata Mangeshkar: Bollywood Legend’ formed part of the BBC’s annual summer season of orchestral music known as the Proms, usually devoted to western classical music with some recent attempts at widening its appeal to the Indian diaspora.

Prom 18 on Friday night included many of the renditions from the award-winning late playback singer’s own live renditions at the Royal Albert Hall back in March 1974, including ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo’ and ‘Aaega Aane Wala’ from the 1949 film ‘Mahal’, accompanied by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO).