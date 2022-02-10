WarnerMedia, Discovery get US nod to create new streaming giant

The $43 billion Discovery and WarnerMedia deal to create the next big content streaming giant has cleared an antitrust review from the US government agencies, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



AT&T in May last year announced to spin off its media business WarnerMedia and merge it with TV company Discovery, creating a major new player in the media world to compete with streaming giants like Netflix and Disney.



The all-stock deal will see AT&T receive $43 billion in a combination of cash, debt securities, and debt retention on the part of WarnerMedia.