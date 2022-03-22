Watch Mugdha Godse as Tanya in 'Bloody Brothers'

‘Fashion’ actress Mugdha Godse is seen in an excitingly new way in her next role in series Bloody Brothers, directed by Shaad Ali. It also stars veteran actor Satish Kaushik, Tina Desai, Jitendra Joshi, Maya Alagh, and Yuri Suri.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, Bloody Brothers premiered on ZEE5 on March 18.