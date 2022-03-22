Watch Mugdha Godse as Tanya in 'Bloody Brothers'
Mugdha, famously known for her work in ‘Fashion’ and comedy ‘All the best’, has now cast her magic even on the OTT space
‘Fashion’ actress Mugdha Godse is seen in an excitingly new way in her next role in series Bloody Brothers, directed by Shaad Ali. It also stars veteran actor Satish Kaushik, Tina Desai, Jitendra Joshi, Maya Alagh, and Yuri Suri.
Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, Bloody Brothers premiered on ZEE5 on March 18.
Mugdha plays the role of a fitness trainer in a relationship with her female client played by Shruti Seth. The duo also share a liplock on screen as seen in the trailer and that has definitely sparked some interest around town.
The trailer showed the lives of two brothers, Jaideep Ahlawat playing the role of Jaggi, and Zeeshan Ayyub as Daljeet, that changes after a tragic car accident occurs. What follows is a series of lies to conceal the truth.
Mugdha shared her experience of working in Bloody Brothers, “It has been an amazing time acting in this series as this was the first time I have played such a role. Although OTT has given us a lot of exposure , with it come many hardships too. It is highly challenging and keeps you on your toes. The trailer received lots of love and we really hope that the series does too.”
