We still need more art around queer narratives: Filmmaker Raghuvir Joshi

Filmmaker Raghuvir Joshi's movie 'Sahela', an Australian production in English, set to make its South Asian premiere at the Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival 2023, is inspired by his own lived experience of having discovered his sexuality post-marriage.

"It was a big milestone in my life, and I had to express it through the medium of film. I directed a short film called Yaman a few years ago which then became the proof of concept for the feature film, 'Sahela'," he tells IANS.

He however adds that it would be unfair to call the feature film an 'extension' of 'Yaman' as the story and characters, and the milieu itself is very different. "But yes, the emotional core is the same, of love and loss."

'Sahela', shot in Australia, boasts of a cast including Antonio Aakeel ('Eaten by Lions', 'Tomb Raider') and Anula Navlekar ('Brahman Naman', 'BA Pass') in lead roles along with Sheeba Chaddha, Vipin Sharma, Harish Patel, Anita Patel and Nicholas Brown.

The film captures the journey of Vir Oza and Nitya Behl, a young married couple residing in Western Sydney.

Struggling beneath the weight of Indian familial expectations and ingrained gender norms, Vir and Nitya’s paths intersect at a critical breaking point, propelling Vir to disclose his true sexuality to Nitya.

This revelation causes a disconnect between the couple, casting a cloud of societal disgrace over their family's deeply held cultural values.

As Vir embarks on a voyage of self-discovery, Nitya grapples with the very fabric of her own reality, leading them down pathways of exploration and transformation. Albeit still emotionally tethered to each other, they unearth an alternate perspective on love.