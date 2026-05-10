Bengal: Tollywood who’s who get ready to desert TMC ship

Nearly a week after the West Bengal Assembly election results brought the state's hitherto ruling Trinamool Congress crashing down, the switchover among the who’s who of Tollywood — as the state's film industry is called — has really bordered on the comical. While some celebrity TMC MLAs said they were quitting politics after the heavy electoral defeat and going back to their earlier profession — most others have begun cozying up to the new BJP dispensation after enjoying plum positions and the spotlight for years.

Raj Chakraborty, a maker of successful commercial potboilers, took to Instagram to say he was quitting politics after losing his seat to BJP candidate Kaustuv Bagchi, while others like actor Sayantika Banerjee have gone on record to say it’s time to say goodbye to politics. An explosive press conference by TMC MP and superstar-actor Dev Adhikari — who revealed how he was ‘coaxed’ to stay back in politics in 2024 despite being determined to walk away — has also raised eyebrows.

A visibly agitated Dev, an actor-producer re-elected from Ghatal in Medinipur for a third term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said: ‘’I wanted to resign from my MP’s post as we couldn’t get the Ghatal Master Plan executed by the Union government. Both Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and Abhishek (Banerjee, Mamata's nephew and heir apparent) coaxed me to stay back and even said the state government could help execute the masterplan, which was not feasible.’’

While Dev continues to remain an MP, it’s clear that his days with the TMC are now numbered.