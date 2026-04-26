When Bruce Lee hit too hard: Jackie Chan recalls painful moment that paid off

An old anecdote from Jackie Chan has resurfaced online, offering a vivid, behind-the-scenes glimpse into his early days as a stuntman alongside the legendary Bruce Lee — a story where pain, perseverance and a touch of humour intertwined.

In the clip, Chan recounts a moment from a fight sequence that went a little too far. “When you say ‘action’, Bruce Lee used to forget who he was,” he said, recalling the intensity Lee brought to every take. Filming in those days relied on long, uninterrupted shots rather than quick cuts, leaving little room for error.

Waiting patiently for his cue behind the camera, Chan stepped into the frame — only to be struck with unexpected force. “One hit, then I just saw all the stars because he really hit me. Boom,” he said. Choosing not to break character, he remained on the ground despite the pain. “Even though I was very hurt, I just lay there and didn’t move.”