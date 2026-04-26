When Bruce Lee hit too hard: Jackie Chan recalls painful moment that paid off
Anecdote reflects not only raw physical demands of filmmaking at the time, but also the camaraderie and mutual respect among performers
An old anecdote from Jackie Chan has resurfaced online, offering a vivid, behind-the-scenes glimpse into his early days as a stuntman alongside the legendary Bruce Lee — a story where pain, perseverance and a touch of humour intertwined.
In the clip, Chan recounts a moment from a fight sequence that went a little too far. “When you say ‘action’, Bruce Lee used to forget who he was,” he said, recalling the intensity Lee brought to every take. Filming in those days relied on long, uninterrupted shots rather than quick cuts, leaving little room for error.
Waiting patiently for his cue behind the camera, Chan stepped into the frame — only to be struck with unexpected force. “One hit, then I just saw all the stars because he really hit me. Boom,” he said. Choosing not to break character, he remained on the ground despite the pain. “Even though I was very hurt, I just lay there and didn’t move.”
What followed, however, revealed another side of Lee. As soon as the director called “cut”, Lee rushed to Chan’s side in concern. “He said, ‘Oh, Jack, sorry, sorry’,” Chan recalled, describing the moment with a mix of amusement and admiration.
Chan, ever the quick thinker, turned the mishap to his advantage. “I said, ‘Oh, it hurts,’ because when a stunt guy gets hurt, you get more money,” he quipped. The injury, it seemed, opened an unexpected door. The production required additional stunt work that same day, and Chan was asked to stay on.
“I think at that time, he would do it on purpose, to let me make more money,” Chan added with a smile, reflecting on Lee’s generosity. “In one day, I earned $250. That was a lot in those days. It was quite amazing.”
The anecdote captures not just the raw physicality of filmmaking in that era, but also the camaraderie and mutual respect between performers. It also offers a glimpse into Chan’s formative years — long before he became a global icon known for his gravity-defying stunts, comic flair, and fearless dedication to performing his own action sequences.
From enduring real blows to crafting cinematic magic, Jackie Chan’s journey stands as a testament to resilience, risk, and the art of turning even painful moments into unforgettable stories.
With IANS inputs