When films do well, they result in your equity to rise: Bhumi about her soaring equity after 'Badhaai Do'

Her next films Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Lust Stories and Son Chiriya, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, etc saw her transform for the camera and she swept best actress awards year after year. Bhumi’s last release, the unanimously lauded Badhaai Do saw her champion same sex relationships as she played a girl from the LGBTQIA+ community in India. Her sensitive performance won her rave reviews and her equity soared post release.

Bhumi is now the face of seven brands and is thrilled about her rise and rise in Bollywood.

Bhumi says, “It’s been a great start to my post-pandemic career as Badhaai Do became a rage amongst audiences. When films do well, they result in your equity to rise and I have been blessed to have found constant spike points like these in my career. I can only be thankful for these milestones in my life. They motivate me to constantly look out for cinema that defines our time and generation.”