Will Smith sued for sexual harassment, wrongful termination by tour violinist
Despite reporting the incident, Joseph says he was shamed and abruptly fired, accused of making it up
Hollywood star-rapper Will Smith faces a legal storm as tour violinist Brian King Joseph files a lawsuit accusing him and Treyball Studios Management of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and retaliation.
According to the suit, Joseph, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, was hired in November 2024 for a San Diego show and later invited to join Smith’s 2025 Based on a True Story tour and contribute to his forthcoming album. What began as a professional collaboration, the suit alleges, turned unnervingly personal, with Smith reportedly expressing that they shared “a special connection” unlike any other.
The complaint details a disturbing incident in Las Vegas, where Joseph’s hotel room — accessible only to management — was allegedly breached, leaving behind personal items, including a bottle of HIV medication bearing another name, and a note that Joseph interpreted as a veiled sexual threat.
Despite reporting the matter to hotel security, Smith’s team, and the authorities, Joseph claims he was later shamed and abruptly terminated, accused of fabricating the episode.
Joseph contends that the fallout caused him emotional trauma, including PTSD, and financial harm. He now seeks redress through the courts, demanding that a jury determine damages for alleged retaliation, wrongful termination, and sexual harassment.
