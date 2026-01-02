Will Smith sued for sexual harassment, wrongful termination by tour violinist

Hollywood star-rapper Will Smith faces a legal storm as tour violinist Brian King Joseph files a lawsuit accusing him and Treyball Studios Management of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and retaliation.

According to the suit, Joseph, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, was hired in November 2024 for a San Diego show and later invited to join Smith’s 2025 Based on a True Story tour and contribute to his forthcoming album. What began as a professional collaboration, the suit alleges, turned unnervingly personal, with Smith reportedly expressing that they shared “a special connection” unlike any other.