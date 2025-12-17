Nick Reiner to face murder charges in killing of Hollywood filmmaker parents

Los Angeles prosecutors on Tuesday said Nick Reiner, the son of acclaimed actor and director Rob Reiner, will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents at their home in the Brentwood area of the city.

Announcing the decision, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the 32-year-old would face special circumstance charges relating to multiple murders, along with an allegation that a dangerous weapon — a knife — was used. The announcement was made at a joint news conference with Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell.

The charges are expected to be formally filed later on Tuesday. Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead from apparent stab wounds at their residence on Sunday. Nick Reiner was arrested several hours later and is currently being held in jail without bail.

Nick Reiner had been scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday, but his lawyer, Alan Jackson, said his client was not brought to court for medical reasons. Jackson told reporters that the appearance is now expected no earlier than Wednesday, but declined to comment further on the case. No plea has yet been entered.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the killings, and investigators have said only that the couple appear to have died from stab wounds. Authorities have also declined to provide further details about the circumstances leading up to the attack.