Working on 'Sherdil' has made Pankaj Tripathi more conscious about environment

Talking about waste generation hardwired to the process of filmmaking, Pankaj said, "Filmmaking by its very nature is very counteractive toward sustainability. Sets and props are temporarily built, special effects cause chaos, and don't get us started on plastic water bottles."



Revealing how the film has brought a change in his perspective towards eco-conservation, the actor said, "Working on 'Sherdil' has made me more conscious about the importance of being eco-friendly on a film set. Using reusable bottles, bettering catering services, going paperless as much as possible, recycling trash, carpooling and just shifting the overall communication on digital were some changes that we made on the sets of our film."