Writing lyrics makes me feel alive, says Pinky Poonawala

'Benaam Khwaayishein' composed by Papon is a Coke studio song penned by Pinky Poonawala that was loved & appreciated by many and created for her a very special place in the music industry & hearts of music lovers.

From young conversational Indie music songs to classical fusion, folk and ghazals, Pinky has written lyrics for songs of all genres.

Her recent release of the title track of Amazon's 'Modern Love' has drawn a lot of appreciation. She said, 'I am grateful for the opportunity given to me by PNC, Amazon Prime and Singer composer Nikhil D'souza. When there are stalwarts who have created songs of the same series and when one gets an opportunity to write the title track, one can't ask for more." "Mausam Hai Pyaar' for Modern Love is a very special song for me. I have written all of Nikhil's Independent songs in Hindi and I am so glad to have found this musical connection & partnership with him" says Pinky.