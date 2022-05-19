Writing lyrics makes me feel alive, says Pinky Poonawala
Her recent release of the title track of Amazon's 'Modern Love' has drawn a lot of appreciation
Pinky Poonawala is a lyricist from Mumbai, whose debut song 'Rehnuma' for Indian Idol 5 got her GIMA & Radio Mirchi Award nominations. The song was also selected for the India release of Hollywood film 'Chronicles Of Narnia' .
Pinky has since then been writing songs for albums, films, web series, jingles and popular shows like Roadies and MTV Coke Studio.
'Benaam Khwaayishein' composed by Papon is a Coke studio song penned by Pinky Poonawala that was loved & appreciated by many and created for her a very special place in the music industry & hearts of music lovers.
From young conversational Indie music songs to classical fusion, folk and ghazals, Pinky has written lyrics for songs of all genres.
Her recent release of the title track of Amazon's 'Modern Love' has drawn a lot of appreciation. She said, 'I am grateful for the opportunity given to me by PNC, Amazon Prime and Singer composer Nikhil D'souza. When there are stalwarts who have created songs of the same series and when one gets an opportunity to write the title track, one can't ask for more." "Mausam Hai Pyaar' for Modern Love is a very special song for me. I have written all of Nikhil's Independent songs in Hindi and I am so glad to have found this musical connection & partnership with him" says Pinky.
Other Songs penned by her have been played on web series like 'Sunflower' on Zee, 'Girlfriends' on Voot and 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' on MX Player .
Pinky has also recently worked with Sufiscore for the classical fusion album 'Unbounded Abaad'. Songs written by her have been sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Ali .
Pinky feels that being married to a singer allows her life to be filled with music at home too. Sourabh Joshi and Pinky have created 10 beautiful original songs and the journey continues.
"Writing lyrics for songs makes me feel alive. Connected to the divine and to my own heart." Says Pinky Poonawala. These 10 plus years of her lyrical journey is just the beginning for her and she can't wait to see which beautiful songs are waiting to be written by her.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines