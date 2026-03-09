YouTuber Anurag Dobhal out of ICU, crash after 'final ride' livestream probed

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and popular YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, who had recently spoken publicly about severe mental distress and family disputes following his inter-caste marriage, is recovering after suffering serious injuries in a car crash on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, hospital officials said on Monday.

Dobhal (28) was shifted out of the intensive care unit and moved to a hospital ward after undergoing orthopaedic surgery on his right hip, according to doctors at the private hospital in Vaishali where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Medical superintendent Dr Preeti Goel said the content creator was haemodynamically stable. “Dobhal has been shifted from the ICU to a room. He is haemodynamically stable and is on room air oxygen. He has been taken to the operation theatre for orthopaedic surgery of his right hip,” Goel said.

She added that the YouTuber remains under close medical supervision and that only his wife has been allowed to visit him. “We have permitted only his wife Ritika to visit him. No one else has been allowed to meet him, and he is being kept under intense observation,” Goel said.

The accident occurred late Saturday night near the Hawa Hawai restaurant in the Masuri police station area of Ghaziabad. Dobhal’s SUV allegedly crashed into a divider on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway while he was travelling towards Delhi from Dehradun.

Police said the impact was severe, causing the SUV to flip over and land in the opposite lane, leaving the vehicle extensively damaged. According to officials, information about the accident was received through the 112 emergency helpline. By the time police reached the spot, Dobhal had already been taken to a nearby hospital by locals and responding officers. He was later transferred to the hospital in Vaishali for further treatment.