YouTuber Anurag Dobhal out of ICU, crash after 'final ride' livestream probed
Bigg Boss 17 contestant undergoes hip surgery after SUV crash as police examine whether the incident was accidental
Bigg Boss 17 contestant and popular YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, who had recently spoken publicly about severe mental distress and family disputes following his inter-caste marriage, is recovering after suffering serious injuries in a car crash on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, hospital officials said on Monday.
Dobhal (28) was shifted out of the intensive care unit and moved to a hospital ward after undergoing orthopaedic surgery on his right hip, according to doctors at the private hospital in Vaishali where he is currently undergoing treatment.
Medical superintendent Dr Preeti Goel said the content creator was haemodynamically stable. “Dobhal has been shifted from the ICU to a room. He is haemodynamically stable and is on room air oxygen. He has been taken to the operation theatre for orthopaedic surgery of his right hip,” Goel said.
She added that the YouTuber remains under close medical supervision and that only his wife has been allowed to visit him. “We have permitted only his wife Ritika to visit him. No one else has been allowed to meet him, and he is being kept under intense observation,” Goel said.
The accident occurred late Saturday night near the Hawa Hawai restaurant in the Masuri police station area of Ghaziabad. Dobhal’s SUV allegedly crashed into a divider on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway while he was travelling towards Delhi from Dehradun.
Police said the impact was severe, causing the SUV to flip over and land in the opposite lane, leaving the vehicle extensively damaged. According to officials, information about the accident was received through the 112 emergency helpline. By the time police reached the spot, Dobhal had already been taken to a nearby hospital by locals and responding officers. He was later transferred to the hospital in Vaishali for further treatment.
Investigators are examining the circumstances leading to the crash, including whether it was accidental or deliberate. Deputy commissioner of police (rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said CCTV footage from the area is being analysed to determine the sequence of events.
“Only Dobhal can explain his mental state at the time he crashed his vehicle into the divider. We are examining CCTV footage to determine if he lost control of the steering or deliberately rammed the vehicle,” Tiwari told PTI.
Police officials involved in the probe suspect that the SUV was travelling at a very high speed — possibly exceeding 150 kmph — at the time of the crash.
Investigators also said Dobhal was livestreaming on social media during the drive.
Video clips circulating online show him hosting an Instagram live session on the night of 7 March while driving at speeds of around 150–160 kmph. During the stream, which reportedly had about 80,000 viewers watching live, he referred to the drive as his “last ride”, raising alarm among viewers.
Police had earlier said that a possible suicide attempt was also being examined as part of the investigation.
The crash comes days after Dobhal posted videos discussing personal turmoil and mental health struggles linked to family tensions following his inter-caste marriage. In a recent vlog, Dobhal alleged that he had been facing intense conflict within his family and claimed he was being mentally harassed and stripped of everything he owned.
He also said he had previously attempted to take his own life and was suffering from severe depression. In the video, he stated that he had not slept or eaten properly for several days and felt he was losing control of his mental state.
Dobhal further alleged that his wife Ritika had left him and blamed members of his family for the situation, saying that if anything happened to him, his brother Kalam and his parents should be held responsible.
Known online as 'UK07 Rider', Dobhal has a large social media following. His YouTube channel, launched in 2018, has more than eight million subscribers.
He also has about 7.5 million followers on Instagram, where he frequently posts videos and photographs featuring his wife, along with cars, motorcycles and brand collaborations. Dobhal’s Facebook page also has more than one million followers.
With PTI inputs