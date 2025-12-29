Tamil Nadu: Teens attack Maharashtra man with sickle, post reels on social media

Four teenagers have been apprehended in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district for allegedly attacking a man with a sickle and uploading reels of the assault on social media while under the influence of alcohol, police said on Monday, in an incident that has sparked concern over rising youth violence and the glorification of crime online.

The attack occurred on the evening of 26 December near the railway quarters close to the Tiruttani railway station. According to police, the victim, Suraj (34), a migrant worker from Kolhapur district in Maharashtra, was targeted after an altercation inside a train bound for Tiruttani.

Acting on a public alert, police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued Suraj, who had sustained multiple cut injuries. He was initially provided first aid at a local government hospital before being referred to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for further treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

Based on a complaint, the Tiruttani police registered a case and launched an investigation. Officials examined CCTV footage from cameras installed near the railway station and also recovered a video clip that showed the assailants threatening the victim with a knife inside the train.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that all four accused are juveniles aged 17 and residents of Nemili near Tiruttani.