Speak up against hate crimes: Kapil Sibal slams govt over killing of Tripura student in Dehradun

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday lashed out at the government over the killing of Tripura student Angel Chakma in Dehradun, calling it a “shocking display” of hate crime and bigotry, and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to speak out against such incidents.

The Independent MP said the episode also reflected the “silence of leaders in government who by their inaction are complicit.”

According to police, 24-year-old Angel Chakma, a resident of Unakoti district in Tripura, and his younger brother Michael were involved in an argument with Suraj Khawas (22) and five of his friends at Selakui market on December 9.

Police said the accused allegedly attacked Angel with knives and brass knuckles, following which he was hospitalised. Angel succumbed to his injuries on December 26, after battling for life for over two weeks.

Angel’s father, Tarun Chakma, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan currently posted in Manipur, has alleged that the attack was preceded by racial abuse, with the accused calling his son “Chinese” and “Chinese momo.”