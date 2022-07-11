Zakir Khan, Kenny Sebastian spill secrets about Comicstaan season 3

Amazon Prime Video’s popular comedy reality show Comicstaan is back with a season 3 to make your stomach ache with unabashed laughter once again! Created by Only Much Louder (OML), Comicstaan is a show where stand-up comics from all across the country compete in different genres of comedy over a span of eight episodes. They are mentored and judged by some of the most talented names in comedy across India currently. Even the audience has an equal hand in deciding each contestant’s fate.

This season is different from the previous ones, where the mentors and judges are completely separated. The judges’ seats will be helmed by people’s fav Ronny Bhaiya AKA Zakir Khan, Pushpavalli fame Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta, and Kenny Sebastian. Sharing their experiences onset, the trio stressed on why Amazon Prime Video, as a platform, is very crucial for the Indian comedy scene.

"Comicstaan is not just a competition where we judge, and budding comics participate. It is an initiative to turn the audience's interests towards comedy as a field. We want every contestant to do well, so that comedy thrives as a community. That’s the purpose of Comicstaan," Zakir Khan shared. He joined the show in its second season and has been a part since then.