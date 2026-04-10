11,000 litres of milk dumped into Narmada, environmentalists see red

In a striking mix of devotion and controversy, nearly 11,000 litres of milk were poured into the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district as part of an elaborate religious ritual — an act that has raised concerns among environmentalists.

The offering marked the culmination of a 21-day spiritual event in Satdev village, located in the Bherunda area about 90 km from the district headquarters. The ceremony concluded with a grand mahayagna on Wednesday, drawing large crowds of devotees who gathered along the riverbank amid chants and rituals.

Organisers described the act as one of faith and sanctification. Tankers carrying milk were brought to the riverbank, where the contents were ceremonially poured into the flowing water as an offering for purity, the well-being of pilgrims, and prosperity.