Environmental impact should outweigh strategic interest in Great Nicobar project: Litigant after NGT ruling

Days after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) cleared the way for the Rs 81,000-crore Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project, environmentalist Debi Goenka said the ruling should have placed greater emphasis on ecological concerns rather than strategic considerations.

Goenka, executive trustee of the Mumbai-based Conservation Action Trust (CAT), which was part of earlier litigation challenging the project’s environmental clearance (EC), said the tribunal’s approach reflected a broader pattern in cases involving government-backed infrastructure.

“The NGT and even the Supreme Court are not willing to stay a project which impacts the environment if the government has a significant interest in it,” Goenka said.

The tribunal’s 16 February order came in response to a second round of litigation reviewing findings of a High-Powered Committee constituted in 2023 to examine coral conservation, environmental data adequacy and zoning issues. The NGT adopted what it described as a “balanced approach”, weighing environmental safeguards against the project’s strategic importance.

“There is already a defence establishment on the island that the armed forces have used for decades. I do not see how a commercial port enhances defence. Also, the NGT was meant to protect the environment. If it is more concerned with strategic interest than the environment, we do not need an environmental tribunal,” Goenka said.

The project, spread across about 166 sq km on Great Nicobar island, proposes a transshipment port, an integrated township, a dual-use civil and military airport, and a 450-MVA gas- and solar-based power plant. The Centre has argued that its location near the Malacca Strait — a key international shipping route — would strengthen India’s maritime trade and strategic presence.

Environmental groups, however, have raised concerns about the ecological impact. They claim parts of the project fall within CRZ-IA, the most ecologically sensitive category under Coastal Regulation Zone rules, particularly around Galathea Bay — a nesting ground for giant leatherback turtles and a habitat for corals, mangroves and endangered Nicobar megapodes.