Andaman and Nicobar administration seeks public suggestions to name 586 uninhabited islands
Proposed names to reflect tribal heritage, freedom fighters, biodiversity and national history
The Andaman and Nicobar administration has invited suggestions from the public for naming 586 uninhabited islands in the archipelago, an official said.
The Union territory comprises 836 islands, islets and rocks, of which only 31 are inhabited.
“We have asked for name suggestions from the general public, members of tribal communities, ex-servicemen, students, teachers, historians and environmentalists. It will be a unique task considering the difficult terrain of the archipelago,” Priyanka Kumari, Director of Art and Culture, Andaman and Nicobar administration, told PTI.
According to the administration, the names should reflect local tribal heritage, freedom fighters, eminent personalities, martyrs, unique flora and fauna, geographical features, or historical events of national importance, or any other theme considered appropriate.
“All the 586 islands have unique identification numbers, and once the names are finalised by the State Names Authority, the proposal will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for final approval,” Kumari said.
She added that the exercise is aimed at strengthening sovereignty, cultural identity and historical recognition of the archipelago. Once approved, the names will become part of official records.
The Survey of India (SOI) is assisting the administration with surveys, technical support, preparation of maps and delineation of marine boundaries. After the names are finalised, the SOI will update official maps and geographical data to reflect the new names.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands together cover a total land area of nearly 8,249 square kilometres.
In a previous exercise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2023 named 21 islands—both inhabited and uninhabited—after recipients of the Param Vir Chakra (PVC), India’s highest military honour, during Parakram Diwas, marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Of these, 16 unnamed islands are located in North and Middle Andaman district, while five inhabited islands are in South Andaman district.
Officials said the current naming initiative is expected to build on that precedent while ensuring wider public participation and representation of the region’s diverse ecological and historical legacy.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines