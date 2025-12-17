Andaman and Nicobar administration seeks public suggestions to name 586 uninhabited islands

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has invited suggestions from the public for naming 586 uninhabited islands in the archipelago, an official said.

The Union territory comprises 836 islands, islets and rocks, of which only 31 are inhabited.

“We have asked for name suggestions from the general public, members of tribal communities, ex-servicemen, students, teachers, historians and environmentalists. It will be a unique task considering the difficult terrain of the archipelago,” Priyanka Kumari, Director of Art and Culture, Andaman and Nicobar administration, told PTI.

According to the administration, the names should reflect local tribal heritage, freedom fighters, eminent personalities, martyrs, unique flora and fauna, geographical features, or historical events of national importance, or any other theme considered appropriate.

“All the 586 islands have unique identification numbers, and once the names are finalised by the State Names Authority, the proposal will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for final approval,” Kumari said.