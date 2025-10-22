Cyclone alert for Andaman-Nicobar as rain disrupts TN; schools shut amid red alert
Deep depression builds over Bay of Bengal; CM Stalin orders flood control, relief readiness across districts
Relentless rainfall continued to lash Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, causing flooding in several areas, bringing traffic to a halt, and pushing water levels in major reservoirs close to capacity. Additionally, the IMD (India Meteorological Department) has issued a cyclone alert for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands following the development of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal that is expected to intensify from 21 October.
The system, according to IMD’s latest bulletins, is poised to bring heavy rains and gusty winds to the archipelago through 25 October, prompting precautionary measures across the region.
Local port warnings have been raised, and sea conditions are forecast to remain rough to very rough over the coming days. The weather department reported that heavy rainfall measuring 7 to 11 cm is likely at one or two places across the Nicobar Islands, while thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds between 40 and 50 km per hour and lightning are expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from 21 to 25 October.
Destruction in Tamil Nadu
Continuous overnight showers led to tree branches falling in Chennai, while the Mettur Dam — the largest reservoir in the state — reached its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 120 feet following days of heavy rain.
The Regional Meteorological Centre and IMD issued a red alert for eight districts — Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram — owing to the formation of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.
The system is likely to intensify further and may bring heavy to extremely heavy rain exceeding 20 cm within 24 hours. Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Thoothukudi are under an orange alert, with expectations of very heavy showers between 11 and 20 cm.
Chief minister M.K. Stalin chaired a high-level meeting to assess preparedness for the northeast monsoon. He directed officials to remain on the field, coordinate relief and rescue operations, and ensure uninterrupted supplies of food, water, and essential medicine.
The Greater Chennai Corporation deployed special teams equipped with power saws, motor pumps, and boats to clear uprooted trees and waterlogged streets.
Despite heavy water inflows, authorities confirmed dams across the state were being carefully managed. The Mettur Dam in Salem received 36,484 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of inflow, releasing around 35,741 cusecs.
The Poondi reservoir in Chennai reached 78.49 per cent of its capacity, while Red Hills was at 83.18 per cent, and Chembarambakkam stood at 77.23 per cent. The Veeranam and Thervoy Kandigai reservoirs were also nearing 80–85 per cent levels, ensuring the city’s water security for the coming months.
The intermittent but intense downpour forced schools and colleges to remain closed in several districts, while the Puducherry and Karaikal administrations followed suit.
Residents in low-lying areas were advised to stay indoors, and fishermen were warned against venturing into the sea due to wind speeds between 45 and 65 kmph along the Tamil Nadu and Andhra coasts.
Reservoirs on the brim
Heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu has sharply increased inflows into major reservoirs, prompting precautionary water discharges and localised flood alerts.
The Poondi reservoir’s storage stands at 2,536 million cubic feet (33.05 feet) against its full capacity of 3,231 mcft (35 feet), with inflows reaching 2,910 cusecs from the Kesavaram Dam and Kandaleru Canal.
Nearby villages including Nambakkam, Thamaraipakkam, Thirukandalam, Athur, Pandikkavanur, and Jagannathapuram, as well as parts of Manali New Town and Sadayankuppam, have been placed on high alert.
The water resources department confirmed that precautionary releases from Poondi, Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs were carried out in advance to maintain buffer levels, ensuring Chennai’s flood safety despite the ongoing downpour. The Mettur Dam has achieved full reservoir level, while the Red Hills and Chembarambakkam reservoirs are at 83 per cent and 77 per cent of capacity respectively.
Officials reassured that flood management systems are functioning efficiently, aided by strengthened coordination between the WRD, disaster response teams, and district administrations.
Residents in flood-prone areas were urged to remain vigilant and avoid venturing near overflowing water bodies, as widespread moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds continue to lash coastal Tamil Nadu.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines