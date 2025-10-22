Cyclone alert for Andaman-Nicobar as rain disrupts TN; schools shut amid red alert

Relentless rainfall continued to lash Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, causing flooding in several areas, bringing traffic to a halt, and pushing water levels in major reservoirs close to capacity. Additionally, the IMD (India Meteorological Department) has issued a cyclone alert for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands following the development of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal that is expected to intensify from 21 October.

The system, according to IMD’s latest bulletins, is poised to bring heavy rains and gusty winds to the archipelago through 25 October, prompting precautionary measures across the region.​

Local port warnings have been raised, and sea conditions are forecast to remain rough to very rough over the coming days. The weather department reported that heavy rainfall measuring 7 to 11 cm is likely at one or two places across the Nicobar Islands, while thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds between 40 and 50 km per hour and lightning are expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from 21 to 25 October.

Destruction in Tamil Nadu

Continuous overnight showers led to tree branches falling in Chennai, while the Mettur Dam — the largest reservoir in the state — reached its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 120 feet following days of heavy rain.

The Regional Meteorological Centre and IMD issued a red alert for eight districts — Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram — owing to the formation of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.

The system is likely to intensify further and may bring heavy to extremely heavy rain exceeding 20 cm within 24 hours. Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Thoothukudi are under an orange alert, with expectations of very heavy showers between 11 and 20 cm.​

Chief minister M.K. Stalin chaired a high-level meeting to assess preparedness for the northeast monsoon. He directed officials to remain on the field, coordinate relief and rescue operations, and ensure uninterrupted supplies of food, water, and essential medicine.