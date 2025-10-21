Tamil Nadu braces for heavy northeast monsoon, red alert in eight districts

As the northeast monsoon intensified over Tamil Nadu, the regional weather office issued a heavy rainfall alert on Tuesday, 21 October, for several districts.

Chief minister M.K. Stalin reviewed the situation with officials, instructing that precautionary measures be implemented in anticipation of the downpour. He also directed the deputation of IAS officers as monitoring officers to districts under heavy rain alerts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre reported a low pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal at around 5.30 am IST on 21 October, which intensified into a well marked low pressure area by 8.30 am.

This system is expected to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression off the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the afternoon of Wednesday, 22 October, continuing to intensify over the subsequent 24 hours.

Red alerts were issued for eight districts — Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram — and an orange alert for Chennai, even as widespread rains lashed large parts of the state. Similar alert levels were issued for the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry.

Heavy rain is likely across the entire north coastal belt, with extremely heavy rain, exceeding 20 centimetres in 24 hours, expected in the districts under red alert.