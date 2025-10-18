Tamil Nadu drenched as northeast monsoon gains momentum

Meteorologists attribute this active spell to the upper air cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area, which is expected to spawn a low-pressure system in the coming days. Under its influence, Tamil Nadu is likely to continue experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall till 22 October, with intermittent bursts of heavy showers punctuating the otherwise steady rains.

Southern districts such as Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tuticorin, and Virudhunagar saw roads and fields soaked under relentless rain, while northern districts, including Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, and Ranipet, were similarly drenched, bringing a refreshing respite from the heat but also causing temporary disruptions.

As the monsoon rains continue to drench Tamil Nadu, residents are urged to exercise caution in waterlogged areas while marveling at the rejuvenating power of the seasonal showers that herald a bountiful period for agriculture and water reservoirs alike.

With PTI inputs