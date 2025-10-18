Tamil Nadu drenched as northeast monsoon gains momentum
Coastal areas, including Chennai, receive steady rain, while Western Ghats and southern districts see heavy showers, rejuvenating parched land
In a dramatic arrival of the northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu was swept by heavy rainfall on Saturday, 18 October, turning streets into glistening waterways and breathing life into reservoirs across the state. Southern districts bore the brunt of intense downpours, while Chennai and its surrounding areas faced sudden inundation, highlighting the monsoon’s potent resurgence.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the Northeast Monsoon officially set in over Tamil Nadu on 16 October, bringing with it a wave of moderate to heavy showers. Coastal regions, including the bustling city of Chennai, were graced with steady rainfall, while the Western Ghats and southern districts witnessed particularly vigorous showers, rejuvenating parched landscapes.
Meteorologists attribute this active spell to the upper air cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area, which is expected to spawn a low-pressure system in the coming days. Under its influence, Tamil Nadu is likely to continue experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall till 22 October, with intermittent bursts of heavy showers punctuating the otherwise steady rains.
Southern districts such as Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tuticorin, and Virudhunagar saw roads and fields soaked under relentless rain, while northern districts, including Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, and Ranipet, were similarly drenched, bringing a refreshing respite from the heat but also causing temporary disruptions.
As the monsoon rains continue to drench Tamil Nadu, residents are urged to exercise caution in waterlogged areas while marveling at the rejuvenating power of the seasonal showers that herald a bountiful period for agriculture and water reservoirs alike.
