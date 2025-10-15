Heavy rains in TN: Alerts issued for 12 districts, fishermen advised to stay ashore

Widespread heavy rainfall continued across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, including in the state capital, Chennai, disrupting daily life and prompting the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, to issue alerts for 12 districts.

The RMC has forecast heavy rainfall in hilly and coastal regions, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected in parts of the southern and western districts. Districts likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain during the day include Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari.

The rainfall has been attributed to strong moisture-laden easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal interacting with upper-level trough systems over the southern peninsula. In Chennai, intermittent rain since early morning has left several areas waterlogged.