Heavy rains in TN: Alerts issued for 12 districts, fishermen advised to stay ashore
The rainfall has been attributed to strong moisture-laden easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal interacting with upper-level trough systems
Widespread heavy rainfall continued across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, including in the state capital, Chennai, disrupting daily life and prompting the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, to issue alerts for 12 districts.
The RMC has forecast heavy rainfall in hilly and coastal regions, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected in parts of the southern and western districts. Districts likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain during the day include Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari.
The rainfall has been attributed to strong moisture-laden easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal interacting with upper-level trough systems over the southern peninsula. In Chennai, intermittent rain since early morning has left several areas waterlogged.
The city is expected to remain partly cloudy, with moderate to heavy showers accompanied by thunder and lightning continuing in the evening. The maximum temperature is forecast at around 32°C, with the minimum between 26°C and 27°C.
Officials have said that District Collectors will decide on school and college closures depending on the local weather situation. Despite persistent rainfall in Chennai and Chengalpattu, no official announcement regarding school closures had been made by Wednesday evening.
The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning for fishermen, advising them not to venture into the sea. Strong winds, ranging from 35 to 45 km/h and occasionally reaching up to 55 km/h, are expected over the Gulf of Mannar, Kanyakumari Sea, Kerala coast, the adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, and the Lakshadweep–Maldives region. Rough sea conditions are likely in these areas.
Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid flooded roads, and follow advisories issued by local administrations and disaster management teams.
