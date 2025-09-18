Heavy rain likely in 21 districts of Tamil Nadu, fishermen warned against venturing into sea
Weather agency forecasts moderate rain, thunderstorms, and winds up to 40 kmph in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next few days, warning of heavy showers in at least 21 districts due to a combination of atmospheric circulation and lower-level wind convergence over southern India.
In its latest bulletin, the IMD said Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district recorded the state’s highest rainfall — 18 cm — in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. Manali New Town in Chennai followed with 13 cm, Guruvaadi in Ariyalur district with 10 cm, and Korattur, Parimunai, and Ennore in Chennai with 9 cm each.
The weather agency said the current system is expected to trigger moderate rain with thunderstorms across most parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, accompanied by winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph. Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are likely to persist in many areas until 20 September.
Districts forecast to receive heavy rainfall at isolated locations include Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirapalli, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur. One or two locations in Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, and Kanchipuram districts are likely to witness particularly heavy rainfall on Thursday.
For Chennai and its suburbs, the forecast indicates overcast skies with spells of moderate rain, often accompanied by lightning and thunder.
Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an advisory for coastal regions. Squally winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected over the Gulf of Mannar, the Comorin Sea, and adjoining coastal stretches of southern Tamil Nadu. Fishermen have been strictly warned against venturing into these waters until weather conditions improve.
Authorities have also urged district administrations to remain on high alert for possible flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and traffic disruptions.
With IANS inputs