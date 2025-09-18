Heavy rain likely in 21 districts of Tamil Nadu, fishermen warned against venturing into sea

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next few days, warning of heavy showers in at least 21 districts due to a combination of atmospheric circulation and lower-level wind convergence over southern India.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district recorded the state’s highest rainfall — 18 cm — in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. Manali New Town in Chennai followed with 13 cm, Guruvaadi in Ariyalur district with 10 cm, and Korattur, Parimunai, and Ennore in Chennai with 9 cm each.

The weather agency said the current system is expected to trigger moderate rain with thunderstorms across most parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, accompanied by winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph. Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are likely to persist in many areas until 20 September.