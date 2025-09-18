10 missing after landslide demolishes half a dozen homes in Uttarakhand
Authorities fear more rains could worsen the already fragile, disaster-prone terrain
At least 10 people were reported missing on Thursday morning, 18 September, after a massive landslide, triggered by incessant rainfall, swept through Nandanagar in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, demolishing several houses.
According to the district disaster management centre, the landslide occurred in Kuntri ward of Nagar Panchayat Nandanagar, where huge debris rolled down the slopes, burying multiple homes. Around half a dozen houses were reduced to rubble in the incident.
Officials said seven people were inside the affected houses at the time. While two of them were pulled out alive by rescuers, five remain untraceable.
Search and rescue efforts are being carried out by teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). A medical team and three ambulances have also been rushed to the site to assist in the operation.
In a separate incident linked to the extreme weather, the swelling Mokh river caused by heavy rains flooded Dhurma village in the same region, washing away six more houses.
The disaster comes just weeks after Nandanagar had already been grappling with land subsidence. In August, deep cracks had begun to appear on walls and roads in several parts of the town, forcing dozens of families to vacate their homes and move to safer locations.
Authorities have expressed concern that continued heavy rainfall may worsen the fragile terrain of the region, which is prone to landslides, flash floods, and subsidence. Monitoring is ongoing, and further evacuation measures may be taken if the situation deteriorates.
With PTI/IANS inputs
