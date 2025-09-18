10 missing after landslide demolishes half a dozen homes in Uttarakhand

At least 10 people were reported missing on Thursday morning, 18 September, after a massive landslide, triggered by incessant rainfall, swept through Nandanagar in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, demolishing several houses.

According to the district disaster management centre, the landslide occurred in Kuntri ward of Nagar Panchayat Nandanagar, where huge debris rolled down the slopes, burying multiple homes. Around half a dozen houses were reduced to rubble in the incident.

Officials said seven people were inside the affected houses at the time. While two of them were pulled out alive by rescuers, five remain untraceable.