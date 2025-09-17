Uttarakhand: Rain fury leaves Mussoorie isolated, thousands marooned in flash floods

Cloudbursts and heavy overnight rains left a trail of destruction across Uttarakhand on Tuesday, with Dehradun district and nearby hill towns bearing the brunt. Swollen rivers swept away buildings, bridges and roads, leaving at least 15 people dead, 16 missing and thousands stranded.

Dehradun reported 13 fatalities, including eight residents of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh who were swept away when a tractor-trolley attempted to cross the raging Tons River in Vikasnagar tehsil.

One death each was reported in Nainital and Pithoragarh. Officials confirmed that three people were injured, while search operations for the missing continue amid treacherous conditions.

The hill town of Mussoorie has been completely cut off after landslides and road collapses blocked all major approaches, including the main Dehradun–Mussoorie highway, which was washed away in parts near Shiv Mandir and Kolhukhet.

An alternative route via Kimadi has also been blocked, leaving between 3,000 and 4,000 tourists marooned. Local hotels have stepped in to offer complimentary one-night stays for stranded visitors.

Rescue operations by the NDRF, SDRF and local authorities are ongoing, with evacuations carried out in hard-hit areas such as Sahastradhara and Maldevta. Authorities are attempting to install a bailey bridge near Shiv Mandir to restore connectivity, with hopes that limited traffic movement may resume soon.