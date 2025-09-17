Uttarakhand: Rain fury leaves Mussoorie isolated, thousands marooned in flash floods
Swollen rivers swept away buildings, bridges and roads, leaving at least 15 people dead, 16 missing and thousands stranded
Cloudbursts and heavy overnight rains left a trail of destruction across Uttarakhand on Tuesday, with Dehradun district and nearby hill towns bearing the brunt. Swollen rivers swept away buildings, bridges and roads, leaving at least 15 people dead, 16 missing and thousands stranded.
Dehradun reported 13 fatalities, including eight residents of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh who were swept away when a tractor-trolley attempted to cross the raging Tons River in Vikasnagar tehsil.
One death each was reported in Nainital and Pithoragarh. Officials confirmed that three people were injured, while search operations for the missing continue amid treacherous conditions.
The hill town of Mussoorie has been completely cut off after landslides and road collapses blocked all major approaches, including the main Dehradun–Mussoorie highway, which was washed away in parts near Shiv Mandir and Kolhukhet.
An alternative route via Kimadi has also been blocked, leaving between 3,000 and 4,000 tourists marooned. Local hotels have stepped in to offer complimentary one-night stays for stranded visitors.
Rescue operations by the NDRF, SDRF and local authorities are ongoing, with evacuations carried out in hard-hit areas such as Sahastradhara and Maldevta. Authorities are attempting to install a bailey bridge near Shiv Mandir to restore connectivity, with hopes that limited traffic movement may resume soon.
The scale of damage across Dehradun district is severe. Thirteen bridges have been destroyed, roads connecting Rishikesh and Haridwar have been washed away, and the courtyard of the historic Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple was submerged by floodwaters.
In Mussoorie, landslides have damaged critical stretches, while floods have swept away homes, shops and farmland.
Among the tragic incidents reported were multiple deaths from collapsing walls and falling boulders, as well as drowning cases linked to flash floods. Rescue teams also pulled several people to safety from stranded vehicles and swollen rivers.
Authorities estimate the damage in Dehradun alone at more than Rs 10 crore, with major losses to bridges, roads, agricultural land and embankments. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited affected sites, reviewed rescue efforts and promised financial support for families forced to leave their homes.
District Magistrate Savin Bansal announced compensation of Rs 4,000 per family per month for three months to help with rental accommodation in safer areas.
The widespread disruption is being described as one of the worst natural disasters to hit the Doon Valley in recent years, with immediate efforts centred on restoring connectivity to Mussoorie and aiding thousands of stranded residents and tourists.
