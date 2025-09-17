Fresh overnight rains batter Himachal, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra causing extensive damage

Fresh overnight rains have unleashed widespread devastation across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra, compounding the toll of a relentless monsoon season that has already left hundreds dead and caused extensive damage.

In Uttarakhand, cloudbursts and heavy downpours swept through Dehradun and several other districts, leaving 15 people dead, 16 missing and more than 900 stranded.

Swollen rivers tore through roads, bridges and homes, with Dehradun district reporting the highest casualties with13 lives lost, including eight residents of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh whose tractor-trolley was washed away in the Tons River.

One fatality each was reported in Nainital and Pithoragarh districts. Rescue operations by the NDRF, SDRF and fire brigade personnel have brought most of the stranded to safety, though the search for the missing continues amid adverse weather.

Neighbouring Himachal Pradesh also bore the brunt of the rains, where three members of a family were killed in landslides and flash floods triggered by the downpour. Officials said the state has so far suffered losses amounting to Rs 4,582 crore during this monsoon season, with 236 deaths in rain-related incidents and a further 181 lives lost in road accidents.