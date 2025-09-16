Severe cloudbursts trigger flash floods across Himachal and Uttarakhand

Heavy overnight rain and cloudbursts wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district and Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun, submerging markets, sweeping away vehicles, destroying homes and leaving several people missing.

Havoc in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district

In Dharampur town, Mandi district, a cloudburst late on Monday night caused flash floods that inundated the bus stand and market area, burying houses and shops under debris. Many state-run Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses and private vehicles were submerged or swept away by the swollen Saun rivulet, a tributary of the Beas.

Officials said one person is feared missing, while hundreds of residents were forced to flee their homes as floodwaters rose rapidly around midnight. Locals described the devastation as far greater than the floods of 2015.

Residents at the bus stand scrambled to higher floors as water rushed into shops and waiting areas. Nearly 150 children from a hostel were shifted to safety, while families climbed rooftops to escape the surging current.

By Tuesday morning, the rivulet’s water level had receded, but debris clogged homes and shops across Dharampur. Rescue operations, initially hampered by strong currents, were later stepped up with the support of local volunteers and district machinery.

Besides Dharampur, heavy rainfall lashed the Sarkaghat subdivision. Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, expressing concern, said the “colossal damage” and reports of missing persons were alarming, urging residents to remain vigilant and follow administration guidelines.

The downpour also triggered multiple landslides in Shimla and surrounding areas, disrupting life in the state capital.