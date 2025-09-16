Severe cloudbursts trigger flash floods across Himachal and Uttarakhand
Markets submerged, vehicles swept away, homes destroyed and several missing in Mandi and Dehradun
Heavy overnight rain and cloudbursts wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district and Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun, submerging markets, sweeping away vehicles, destroying homes and leaving several people missing.
Havoc in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district
In Dharampur town, Mandi district, a cloudburst late on Monday night caused flash floods that inundated the bus stand and market area, burying houses and shops under debris. Many state-run Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses and private vehicles were submerged or swept away by the swollen Saun rivulet, a tributary of the Beas.
Officials said one person is feared missing, while hundreds of residents were forced to flee their homes as floodwaters rose rapidly around midnight. Locals described the devastation as far greater than the floods of 2015.
Residents at the bus stand scrambled to higher floors as water rushed into shops and waiting areas. Nearly 150 children from a hostel were shifted to safety, while families climbed rooftops to escape the surging current.
By Tuesday morning, the rivulet’s water level had receded, but debris clogged homes and shops across Dharampur. Rescue operations, initially hampered by strong currents, were later stepped up with the support of local volunteers and district machinery.
Besides Dharampur, heavy rainfall lashed the Sarkaghat subdivision. Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, expressing concern, said the “colossal damage” and reports of missing persons were alarming, urging residents to remain vigilant and follow administration guidelines.
The downpour also triggered multiple landslides in Shimla and surrounding areas, disrupting life in the state capital.
Cloudburst strikes Dehradun
In a separate incident, Dehradun witnessed a cloudburst in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving two people missing and causing extensive damage to houses, cars and shops.
District Magistrate Savin Bansal, along with senior officials, rushed to the site and directed rescue teams to intensify efforts to trace the missing persons. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Public Works Department (PWD) and local police deployed bulldozers and heavy machinery in the rescue effort.
All schools in Dehradun, from Classes 1 to 12, were ordered shut for the day due to the extreme weather.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he was personally monitoring the situation. “Shops were damaged due to heavy rain in Sahastradhara late last night. Relief and rescue work is in full swing. I am in constant touch with the local administration,” he said.
The Chandrabhaga river in Rishikesh also swelled dangerously following the rains, flooding a highway stretch and trapping three people, who were later rescued by SDRF teams.
Elsewhere in Uttarakhand, a massive landslide blocked a road in Pithoragarh district, cutting off traffic and prompting clearance operations.
According to official data, since April this year, natural disasters in Uttarakhand have claimed 85 lives, left 128 injured and 94 missing. The latest incidents add to the state’s string of monsoon-related calamities, from cloudbursts in Chamoli and Rudraprayag to landslides in Nainital and Pauri.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Dehradun on 11 September, had announced a Rs 1,200 crore relief package for disaster-hit regions and compensation of Rs 2 lakh for bereaved families and Rs 50,000 for the injured. He also assured comprehensive support for children orphaned by the floods under the PM CARES for Children scheme.
During his visit, the Prime Minister interacted with NDRF and SDRF personnel, praising their courage and commitment in relief operations.
Both Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand remain on high alert, with authorities warning of further rainfall and urging residents to avoid vulnerable areas near rivers, rivulets and landslide-prone zones.
The twin cloudbursts highlight once again the fragility of the Himalayan region during the monsoon season, where extreme weather events continue to exact a heavy toll on lives, livelihoods and infrastructure.
