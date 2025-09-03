Himachal rain fury: Mandi landslide toll mounts to 7; roads, schools shut

Fresh landslides in Himachal kill 7 in Mandi; 2 feared dead in Kullu

Colleges, schools shut till 7 Sept; 1,162 roads blocked, Shimla-Kalka trains cancelled

Since June: 341 deaths, Rs 3,525 crore losses from rain-related disasters

Fresh devastation due to rain was witnessed in Himachal Pradesh where rescue personnel recovered four more bodies from the debris of a landslide in Mandi district while two persons, including an NDRF jawan, were feared dead as two houses collapsed in Kullu district, officials said on Wednesday.

In view of the inclement weather, all government and private colleges and schools will remain closed in the state until 7 September, an order said.

Officials said four more bodies of those hit by the landslide near BBMB colony of Sundernagar area on Tuesday evening were recovered, taking the death toll to seven. Sundernagar sub-divisional magistrate Amar Negi said of the seven, five were part of the same family.

The SDM added that three of the deceased have been identified as Surinder Kaur, her son Gurpreet Singh and Prakash Sharma, while details of others are awaited.

In a similar incident in the Akhada Bazaar area of Kullu district, two people, including an NDRF jawan, are feared dead as two houses collapsed following a landslide late on Tuesday night, officials said. They have been identified as NDRF jawan Narinder (37) and a Kashmiri youth Waqar Ahmad (24). Rescue operations are underway, they added.