Announce special relief package for flood-affected J-K, Himachal, Punjab, Uttarakhand: Rahul to Modi

Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 3 September, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately announce a special relief package for Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, and also to accelerate relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.

Gandhi said, "Modiji, floods have caused massive destruction in Punjab. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is also extremely worrying."

In a post in Hindi on X he said, "In such difficult times, your attention and the active help of the central government is extremely necessary. Thousands of families are struggling to save their homes, lives and loved ones."

"I urge that a special relief package be announced immediately for these states, especially for farmers--and relief and rescue operations be accelerated," the former Congress chief said.

He also issued a video statement reiterating his demand of a special package for the flood-affected states.

"It is saddening to see people struggle to save their families. Modiji it is the responsibility of the government to protect people. Immediately prepare a special relief package for the protection of these people," he said in the video message.