Torrential rains paralyse Uttarakhand, force school closures in 10 districts

Relentless monsoon clouds continue to drench Uttarakhand, turning its hillsides into torrents and valleys into swelling rivers, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded red and orange alerts across the state for Tuesday, 2 September.

Authorities have shut schools up to Class 12 in 10 districts — Pauri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Champawat, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar — amid fears of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides.

The IMD has warned of “very heavy to extremely intense spells of rain, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places,” heightening risks in the hilly terrain where river levels remain dangerously high.