Torrential rains paralyse Uttarakhand, force school closures in 10 districts
Heavy downpours have also forced the postponement of Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib Yatra until 5 September
Relentless monsoon clouds continue to drench Uttarakhand, turning its hillsides into torrents and valleys into swelling rivers, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded red and orange alerts across the state for Tuesday, 2 September.
Authorities have shut schools up to Class 12 in 10 districts — Pauri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Champawat, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar — amid fears of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides.
The IMD has warned of “very heavy to extremely intense spells of rain, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places,” heightening risks in the hilly terrain where river levels remain dangerously high.
In Dehradun, the Tons River has swollen alarmingly near the Minas motor road, with water surging further once it merges with the Yamuna in the plains.
Travel has been badly disrupted, with landslides blocking several stretches of National Highways. Chamoli Police reported closures at multiple points, including Kanchan Ganga, Bhanerpani, Kameda, and between Kotdeep, Lolti, and Nasir Market Tharali to Lolti in the Tharali area.
The heavy downpours have also forced the postponement of the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib Yatra until 5 September.
Officials warn that the situation remains precarious and have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious.
