Red alert in Himachal, Uttarakhand as relentless rain continues

A prolonged and intense monsoon has wreaked havoc across northern India, with Himachal Pradesh emerging as one of the worst-hit states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for 1 September, warning of extremely heavy rainfall ahead, bringing with it further risk of landslides and flash floods.

Since 20 June, more than 300 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Himachal, as heavy rainfall triggered landslides, flash floods and large-scale destruction of homes, farms and infrastructure.

The red alert is also extended to several other parts of northern and eastern India, with a fresh low-pressure system expected to develop in the Bay of Bengal by 2 September, likely intensifying rainfall across East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and northern Chhattisgarh.

According to the Himachal’s State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 166 people died in incidents such as landslides, drowning and electrocution, while 154 others perished in road accidents linked to adverse weather. Financial losses have crossed Rs 3 lakh crore in the state, with over 1,280 houses destroyed, livestock deaths nearing 35,240 and dozens of shops and factories damaged.