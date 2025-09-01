Red alert in Himachal, Uttarakhand as relentless rain continues
Over 300 people have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal alone, as heavy rain triggered landslides, flash floods and large-scale destruction of homes, farms and infrastructure
A prolonged and intense monsoon has wreaked havoc across northern India, with Himachal Pradesh emerging as one of the worst-hit states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for 1 September, warning of extremely heavy rainfall ahead, bringing with it further risk of landslides and flash floods.
Since 20 June, more than 300 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Himachal, as heavy rainfall triggered landslides, flash floods and large-scale destruction of homes, farms and infrastructure.
The red alert is also extended to several other parts of northern and eastern India, with a fresh low-pressure system expected to develop in the Bay of Bengal by 2 September, likely intensifying rainfall across East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and northern Chhattisgarh.
According to the Himachal’s State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 166 people died in incidents such as landslides, drowning and electrocution, while 154 others perished in road accidents linked to adverse weather. Financial losses have crossed Rs 3 lakh crore in the state, with over 1,280 houses destroyed, livestock deaths nearing 35,240 and dozens of shops and factories damaged.
Shimla the worst of the disaster-swamped state
Among the worst hit in the recent wave of landslides is Shimla district, where tragedy struck multiple families.
In Junga tehsil, a landslide buried the home of Virender Kumar, 35, killing him and his 10-year-old daughter, along with their livestock.
In Kotkhai’s Chol village, an elderly woman named Kalavati died when her house collapsed.
In Rohru subdivision, four families were evacuated after another landslide threatened three homes and buried two cowsheds, trapping livestock.
In response to the red alert, all educational institutions in 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh have been closed today, 1 September.
IMD forecasts wetter September, warns of more hazards
The IMD, in its latest monthly outlook, has forecast a wetter-than-normal September for most parts of the country, with rainfall expected to be above 109 per cent of the long-period average of 167.9 mm.
Between 1 June and 31 August, India received 743.1 mm of rainfall, 6 per cent above normal, with particularly intense precipitation in the northwest and southern peninsular regions.
“Our extended range forecasts heavy rain, which could possibly trigger landslides, mudslides over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Rains are also expected over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, east Rajasthan, Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh and the west coast till 4 September,” IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on 31 August, Sunday.
He added, “The upcoming low pressure system will bring rain along the Indo-Gangetic plains. So, the monsoon withdrawal is unlikely in the first week of September.”
Mohapatra noted that northwest India recorded 265 mm of rainfall in August, the highest for the month since 2001, and the 13th highest since 1901.
“Active western disturbances between 28 July and 14 August triggered heavy to very-heavy rain over the western Himalayas and adjoining plains, causing a flash flood and landslide in Uttarkashi on 5 August and major riverine floods in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.”
He explained that since the 1980s, rainfall during September has been increasing slightly, leading to prolonged monsoon conditions and complex interactions with post-monsoonal systems such as western disturbances.
School closures, red alerts across northern states
In Uttarakhand too, the Met Department has also issued a red alert for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Bageshwar, and Haridwar, while an orange alert is in place for the remaining districts.
Schools and Anganwadi centres in six districts, including Dehradun, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Almora, Pauri, and Chamoli, have been closed for the day.
The IMD has extended its forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days as well — 2–3 September. Parts of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Mahe, Konkan and Goa are also likely to experience heavy rainfall until 3 September.
Flash floods, landslides and agricultural Impact
The unusually heavy rainfall this year has led to swollen rivers, breached canals, and significant crop damage in many regions. “Above-normal rainfall can significantly benefit agriculture and water resources, but also brings potential risks such as flooding, landslides, surface transport disruptions, public health challenges, and ecosystem damage,” the IMD warned.
In the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the department has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated locations.
Meanwhile, the southern peninsula has also recorded 250.6 mm of rainfall in August, which is 31 per cent above normal, marking it as the third highest August rainfall since 2001.
