Destruction, death in full spate in N. India’s wettest monsoon since Kedarnath disaster

India is witnessing one of its most destructive monsoon seasons in recent years, with North India recording 21 per cent above-normal rainfall, marking its wettest spell since 2013 — the year the infamous Kedarnath disaster scarred public memory — the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated.

From landslides to broken bridges, with at least 34 Vaishno Devi pilgrims dead in Jammu and Kashmir, inundated tourist hotspots in Himachal, urban flooding in Punjab and the risk of crop failure in the northern agricultural plains, the cracks in India's disaster preparedness and response readiness have begun to be glaringly obvious.

According to official data released by the IMD, August 2025 has logged the highest number of 'extremely heavy' rainfall events in the last four years too.

Overall, the country’s cumulative rainfall since June is 7 per cent above average — but the distribution remains highly uneven, leaving some regions bearing the brunt of the deluges.

Traditionally arid regions such as Rajasthan (rainfall 92 per cent above normal) and Ladakh (181 per cent above normal) have received record-breaking downpours, while parts of the North-East and South India are facing significant rain deficits.

The worst-affected Indian states of late have been Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab — and curiously, Arunachal Pradesh and even Bastar in Madhya Pradesh. All are reeling from the monsoon’s fury, with predictions suggesting worse to come.

Casualties soar in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir has borne the brunt of the recent downpours. In the last 24 hours alone, at least 41 people have lost their lives — 34 in a massive landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine and another three in a flood-related drowning incident in Doda district.