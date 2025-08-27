Army rescues 25 CRPF jawans, civilians from flooded village in Punjab

The stranded group had been marooned near Madhopur Headworks, close to Lakhanpur on the J&K border, since Tuesday. At 6 am, Army Aviation helicopters braved adverse weather to airlift all 25 people to safety.

“The building collapsed shortly after the evacuation, underscoring the urgency and precision of the operation,” the spokesperson said, adding that the swift action averted a major tragedy.

He further said the mission highlighted the Indian Army’s readiness to safeguard lives and its close coordination with local authorities during emergencies.

With PTI inputs