Army rescues 25 CRPF jawans, civilians from flooded village in Punjab

Relentless rain triggers flash floods across several districts of Punjab, with the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and seasonal rivulets overflowing

A damaged building at Madhopur, in Pathankot district on 27 August
NH Digital

In a dramatic rescue on Wednesday morning, 27 August, an Army helicopter evacuated 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians from a flooded village in Punjab, just minutes before the building they were sheltering in collapsed, a defence spokesperson said.

Relentless heavy rain has triggered flash floods across several districts of Punjab, with the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and seasonal rivulets overflowing.

The stranded group had been marooned near Madhopur Headworks, close to Lakhanpur on the J&K border, since Tuesday. At 6 am, Army Aviation helicopters braved adverse weather to airlift all 25 people to safety.

“The building collapsed shortly after the evacuation, underscoring the urgency and precision of the operation,” the spokesperson said, adding that the swift action averted a major tragedy.

He further said the mission highlighted the Indian Army’s readiness to safeguard lives and its close coordination with local authorities during emergencies.

With PTI inputs

