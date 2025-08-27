J&K floods wreak havoc: 30 dead, thousands evacuated, bridges washed away

Torrential rains continued to lash Jammu and Kashmir for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, 27 August, flooding large parts of the Union Territory and forcing the evacuation of thousands from low-lying areas.

Rescue operations are underway along the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine route near Adhkuwari, where a landslide on Tuesday killed 30 people and left 21 others injured, officials said.

In Kishtwar’s remote Margi area, a flash flood swept away 10 houses and a bridge, though no casualties were reported. More than a dozen paramilitary personnel remain stranded in flooded Lakhanpur village in Kathua, with efforts on to move them to safety.