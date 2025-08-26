Monsoon 2025: Himalayan fragility laid bare amid nationwide rain havoc

This year’s monsoon has again underscored the twin realities of India’s rainy season: while crucial for replenishing rivers and sustaining agriculture, it also brings destruction when relentless downpours collide with fragile ecosystems and vulnerable infrastructure made worse by relentless human interference.

From Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala, extreme weather has caused landslides, flash floods, road blockages, and tragic loss of life. The Himalayan states, already under ecological strain, remain the epicentre of disaster.

Jammu & Kashmir: Pilgrimage struck by tragedy

In Reasi district, a landslide on the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine route killed five people and injured 14 on Tuesday. The collapse occurred near Adhkwari, midway along the 12-km trek, after three days of incessant rainfall.

Boulders, trees, and mud came crashing down, catching pilgrims off guard. Rescue teams rushed to the site, but operations were hindered by ongoing rain. Authorities suspended the pilgrimage, raising concern for the thousands who travel annually to the shrine.

Such incidents echo earlier monsoon tragedies in the state — including the 2014 Kashmir floods, when the Jhelum overflowed and devastated Srinagar. Experts warn that unchecked construction along riverbanks and slopes has left the region dangerously exposed.

On Tuesday, Jammu City saw an unprecedented 248 mm of rainfall in just nine hours by 5.30 pm, setting a new all-time record for the IMD station. The previous highest 24-hour rainfall was recorded back on 5 August 1926, at 228.6 mm.