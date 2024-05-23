Char Dham yatra: Say hello to blind faith

The rain gods have been kind. Heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand on 10 May helped put out over a thousand fires that had already burnt down vast tracts of its precious deodar and chir forests. Before it could recover from that calamity, this fragile state finds itself in the midst of another disaster.

The Char Dham yatra to Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath started on 10 May. The doors to the Badrinath temple were opened on 12 May. Over one lakh pilgrims made a headlong rush to the shrine — and the arrangements to manage this sudden uncontrolled traffic were just not adequate.

Two pilgrims died in the melee making their way up to Yamunotri, while several were injured. Traffic jams to Yamunotri extended for more than 5 km, with yatris (pilgrims) complaining of being stuck in their vehicles for hours on end. Yatris trekking up to Kedarnath were ill prepared for the snow and heavy rain that awaited them at those heights. Hotels were charging astronomical amounts that they could ill afford, and no other provision had been made.

The story in Badrinath was no different. Pilgrims swaddled in blankets to keep out the cold began to form long queues outside the Badrinath temple from 2.00 am in order to get a glimpse of the lord as soon as the temple doors opened after the long winter break. But with the pandas giving priority to VIP darshans, the common people, who had waited for 8 to 10 hours, broke into angry protests and sloganeering.

Why should there be so much mismanagement for such a prestigious event which fetches the state hundreds of crores in revenue and provides employment to thousands?