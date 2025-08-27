Jammu and Kashmir: Omar, Oppn slam Centre over lack of monsoon readiness
The CM and his allies have demanded accountability, calling the recent disasters a failure of governance and long-term planning
As floods and landslides continue to batter Jammu and Kashmir, several opposition leaders have strongly criticised the Narendra Modi-led central government for the lack of precautions and preparedness evident across the union territory, pointing to infrastructure failures and a lack of preventive measures adopted over the last decade.
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today, 27 August, raised concerns about the union government’s handling of flood management since 2014.
"Two photographs from 2014 floods [and] two from 2025 floods. Almost the same spot [and] very similar damage. What, if anything, did we learn from the 2014 floods?" Abdullah posted on X after visiting the collapsed fourth Tawi bridge.
"What corrective steps were taken in the last 11 years? What flood mitigation measures were implemented since Oct 2014? These are all questions that the elected government will seek answers to because the last 48 hours have been a shocking eye-opener," he added.
The Samajwadi Party too took aim at the BJP over the collapsed bridge in Jammu, linking the incident to corruption.
In a social media post, the party said (translated from Hindi), "Look at the bridge in Jammu built with space technology — how it is collapsing as a result of corruption. This is not an act of God but an act of BJP’s corruption."
The National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir has limited powers, and has barely been in term for a few months now — and much of the governance of the union territory remains the Centre and its governor's charge.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, condoled the deaths of those lost in the Vaishno Devi landslide, posting on X to say, "The news of the death of 32 people [earlier death toll] due to heavy rains and landslides on the Mata Vaishno Devi route in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the affected families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee also expressed sorrow over the deadly landslide on the Vaishno Devi route.
"I am deeply anguished by the tragic landslide near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Ardhkuwari on the Vaishno Devi route in Jammu [and] Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this calamity. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and for the safety of all those affected and stranded. May Maa Vaishno Devi give strength and healing to everyone in this hour of grief," Banerjee posted on Twitter.
According to the latest inputs, at least 34 devotees have lost their lives in the devastation at the shrine.
As rescue operations continue, the opposition has demanded accountability, calling the recent events a failure of governance and long-term planning.
Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader Tariq Karra, calling for Congress workers to give all possible aid, posted on X to also call for "the authorities" to "thoroughly investigate" the incident.
Abdullah, meanwhile, speaking to reporters at the Tawi bridge collapse, recalled its collapse at exactly this point in 2014 — which calls for expert evaluation of the weakness at this spot — and wondered why the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage was not suspended given the weather alerts that had already come in from the IMD days ago.
They should not have been on the track at Katra at all, he said regretfully.
Meanwhile, the chief minister's office has announced ex gratia amounts of Rs 6 lakh each (Rs 4 lakh from the SDRF and Rs 2 lakh from the CM's Relief Fund) for the next of kin of all who lost their in the Vaishno Devi landslide as well as other flood-related incidents over the last two days (25–26 August) in the union territory.
An amount of Rs 1 lakh is to be disbursed to those severely injured in these disasters and Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries.
Earlier, following the disasters in Kishtwar too, Omar Abdullah had spoken of the need for mitigation strategies in the most flood- and landslide-prone places, as well as GLOF-risk areas.
Kishtwar still marooned without power, communication
Meanwhile, local residents even now struggle without electricity and communication, with lines still down following landslides and floods in Doda district's Kishtwar town.
"There is neither electricity nor a communication system. Many relatives in Jammu are very worried. Neither are they receiving news from here, nor are we getting news from them. We request the administration to kindly restore these two services; electricity and communication, as they are extremely necessary..." a local resident told news agency IANS.
The CMO has, however, announced the advance placement of Rs 10 crore with every deputy commissioner of the union territory to "to meet the immediate requirements of relief, rehabilitation and restoration" this evening, 27 August — so more help may be on the way soon.
With IANS inputs
