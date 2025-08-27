Jammu and Kashmir: Omar, Oppn slam Centre over lack of monsoon readiness

As floods and landslides continue to batter Jammu and Kashmir, several opposition leaders have strongly criticised the Narendra Modi-led central government for the lack of precautions and preparedness evident across the union territory, pointing to infrastructure failures and a lack of preventive measures adopted over the last decade.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today, 27 August, raised concerns about the union government’s handling of flood management since 2014.

"Two photographs from 2014 floods [and] two from 2025 floods. Almost the same spot [and] very similar damage. What, if anything, did we learn from the 2014 floods?" Abdullah posted on X after visiting the collapsed fourth Tawi bridge.

"What corrective steps were taken in the last 11 years? What flood mitigation measures were implemented since Oct 2014? These are all questions that the elected government will seek answers to because the last 48 hours have been a shocking eye-opener," he added.