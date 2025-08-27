Havoc in Himachal: Floods, landslides swamp life and livelihoods, no relief in sight

In the wake of a series of disasters and heavy rainfall, the IMD has again had to place Chamba, Kangra and Mandi under red alert for the next two days (28–29 August) with further severe weather anticipated.

A yellow alert has been issued for Thursday in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, while Shimla and Mandi are under the same alert for 29 August, Friday. Meanwhile, an orange alert will stay in effect on 30–31 August across Mandi, Shimla, and Solan. On 31 August, the orange alert will also apply to Kullu, Mandi, Kangra and Shimla.

The enormity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that since 20 June, 156 people have died due to rain-related incidents in the state. The monsoon season has so far recorded 77 flash floods, 41 cloudbursts and 81 major landslides in the state.

With social media replete with visuals of crumbling hotels and iconic buildings being swept away by rivers in spate, the IMD weather forecast — of persistent moderate to heavy rainfall till 1 September — can only bring more gloom for residents of the Himalayan state, which has already received 62 per cent more rainfall than usual in August, leading to a series of weather advisories.

The rain has been far above normal across key regions: Kullu (155 per cent), Shimla (112 per cent), Solan (117 per cent) and Una (128 per cent).