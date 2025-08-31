Deluge of despair: Himachal’s monsoon toll crosses 320; losses over Rs 3,000 cr

Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of a relentless monsoon, which has claimed over 320 lives between 20 June and 30 August, while 40 people remain missing, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The state has suffered losses worth Rs 3,042 crore, largely due to 91 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts, and 93 major landslides. These calamities have caused widespread damage to infrastructure, homes, agricultural land, and public utilities.

Relief and restoration operations are underway, but the situation remains precarious. Hundreds of roads are still blocked, leaving critical connectivity crippled. Power and water supply schemes across several districts have also been hit hard, while recurring landslides and persistent rainfall continue to obstruct recovery efforts.