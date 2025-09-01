Over 5,000 civilians rescued, 21 tonnes of aid delivered in flood rescue: Army

The Indian Army has rescued more than 5,000 civilians and delivered around 21 tonnes of relief materials to flood-affected regions in Jammu, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, according to a statement issued on Monday.

The Western Command has been leading large-scale Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in areas severely impacted by flooding.

An officer explained that a total of 47 Army columns, along with support from Army aviation and Indian Air Force helicopters, have been mobilised. These efforts have been reinforced by engineering, medical, and communication units to ensure immediate support for affected communities.

Details of the ongoing operations were shared during a press briefing held at the Western Command headquarters in Chandimandir, Panchkula. The session was led by Major-General Puneet Ahuja and Colonel Iqbal Singh Arora.

Operations began on 16 August and involved rapid deployment of military assets. "Troops, engineers, medical detachments, aviation assets were mobilised at short notice to safeguard lives and restore essential services," Col Arora said.

He added that the flood response units were thoroughly trained, well-equipped, and prepared for immediate action. "Aviation assets of both Indian Army Aviation and further supported by IAF ensured timely evacuation of stranded civilians and delivery of critical supplies," he said.

To support real-time monitoring, the Army has set up round-the-clock flood control cells at all key headquarters. These are responsible for keeping track of water levels at major infrastructure points including the Bhakra Nangal and Ranjit Sagar dams.

Coordination has been a crucial part of the operation, involving civil authorities as well as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

"The integrated approach ensured optimal use of resources and timely assistance to the affected population, reflecting the nation's resilience and unity during the crisis," the officer said.