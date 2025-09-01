Over 5,000 civilians rescued, 21 tonnes of aid delivered in flood rescue: Army
Western Command has been leading large-scale humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in areas impacted by flooding
The Indian Army has rescued more than 5,000 civilians and delivered around 21 tonnes of relief materials to flood-affected regions in Jammu, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, according to a statement issued on Monday.
The Western Command has been leading large-scale Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in areas severely impacted by flooding.
An officer explained that a total of 47 Army columns, along with support from Army aviation and Indian Air Force helicopters, have been mobilised. These efforts have been reinforced by engineering, medical, and communication units to ensure immediate support for affected communities.
Details of the ongoing operations were shared during a press briefing held at the Western Command headquarters in Chandimandir, Panchkula. The session was led by Major-General Puneet Ahuja and Colonel Iqbal Singh Arora.
Operations began on 16 August and involved rapid deployment of military assets. "Troops, engineers, medical detachments, aviation assets were mobilised at short notice to safeguard lives and restore essential services," Col Arora said.
He added that the flood response units were thoroughly trained, well-equipped, and prepared for immediate action. "Aviation assets of both Indian Army Aviation and further supported by IAF ensured timely evacuation of stranded civilians and delivery of critical supplies," he said.
To support real-time monitoring, the Army has set up round-the-clock flood control cells at all key headquarters. These are responsible for keeping track of water levels at major infrastructure points including the Bhakra Nangal and Ranjit Sagar dams.
Coordination has been a crucial part of the operation, involving civil authorities as well as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
"The integrated approach ensured optimal use of resources and timely assistance to the affected population, reflecting the nation's resilience and unity during the crisis," the officer said.
"A total of 47 columns have been mobilised, comprising personnel from engineers, medical detachments and communication teams, also in addition to the main rescue teams," he added.
Air support has played a significant role, with 20 aircraft — including Advanced Light Helicopters, reconnaissance and observation helicopters, Mi-17s, and a Chinook — conducting continuous missions.
"More than 5,000 civilians and 300 paramilitary forces personnel have been rescued from inundated areas," the officer said.
Approximately 21 tonnes of essential supplies — such as food, medicine, and other critical goods — have been distributed on the ground and through air drops in isolated locations.
Col Arora also noted that on 27 August, communication teams laid over 2 kilometers of optical fiber cable, helping restore mobile services and enabling smoother coordination for relief efforts.
Additionally, Army engineers constructed a bailey bridge at Jammu Tawi on 29 August within 12 hours, restoring a vital transport link for the region.
Flooding has been particularly severe in Punjab, where rivers like the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, along with seasonal rivulets, have overflowed due to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
The worst-hit areas in Punjab include districts such as Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar.
Jammu and Kashmir have also experienced devastating cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods since 14 August. These natural disasters have resulted in over 130 deaths, more than 120 injuries, and 33 people reported missing across Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi, and Ramban districts.
Unusually heavy rainfall on 26 and 27 August caused further flash flooding in Jammu’s low-lying regions, inflicting major damage to homes and infrastructure.
Himachal Pradesh has likewise suffered from multiple cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods that have claimed numerous lives and destroyed property in several regions.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines