Katra records highest rainfall in Jammu, Vaishno Devi pilgrimage still on hold

The pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills remained suspended for the ninth day on Wednesday, 3 September, as the base camp Katra recorded a rainfall of over 200 mm — the highest in the Jammu region — in the past 24 hours, officials said.

The yatra to the shrine was suspended on 26 August, a couple of hours before a major landslide triggered by rains struck the old route near Ardhkuwari, leaving 34 pilgrims dead and at least 20 injured.

The shrine, however, is open with its priests performing daily prayers and rituals.

Pramod, a devotee from Nagpur in Maharashtra, said, "I booked my flight, train and hotel three months back. Since the pilgrimage is suspended, I am offering my prayers at the darshani deodi (entrance) before returning home."

The incessant rains have led to an increase in water level in local rivers and streams, especially in the Banganga, which passes through the town.

The officials said a decision to resume the yatra will be taken once the conditions improve and the 12-km twin track to the hilltop shrine is cleared for devotees.