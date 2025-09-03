Katra records highest rainfall in Jammu, Vaishno Devi pilgrimage still on hold
Incessant rainfall causes increase in water levels in rivers and streams, especially the Banganga, which passes through Katra
The pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills remained suspended for the ninth day on Wednesday, 3 September, as the base camp Katra recorded a rainfall of over 200 mm — the highest in the Jammu region — in the past 24 hours, officials said.
The yatra to the shrine was suspended on 26 August, a couple of hours before a major landslide triggered by rains struck the old route near Ardhkuwari, leaving 34 pilgrims dead and at least 20 injured.
The shrine, however, is open with its priests performing daily prayers and rituals.
Pramod, a devotee from Nagpur in Maharashtra, said, "I booked my flight, train and hotel three months back. Since the pilgrimage is suspended, I am offering my prayers at the darshani deodi (entrance) before returning home."
The incessant rains have led to an increase in water level in local rivers and streams, especially in the Banganga, which passes through the town.
The officials said a decision to resume the yatra will be taken once the conditions improve and the 12-km twin track to the hilltop shrine is cleared for devotees.
The recent landslide near Vaishno Devi is one of the deadliest in the shrine’s history, highlighting the ecological vulnerability of the Trikuta hills. Experts point to unregulated construction, widening of approach roads, and felling of trees as factors that have destabilised the fragile slopes.
The disaster not only claimed lives but also paralysed a pilgrimage that draws nearly a crore (10 million) devotees annually, hitting local livelihoods dependent on tourism. Authorities have stressed that climate change is intensifying extreme weather events in the Himalayan belt, with rainfall patterns becoming more erratic and destructive.
The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority has warned of more landslides if heavy rains continue, underscoring the need for long-term mitigation measures like slope stabilisation, controlled construction, and better drainage systems.
For now, officials are struggling with relief operations, debris clearance, and restoring the blocked tracks. The tragedy has reignited debate over balancing religious tourism with ecological sustainability, reminding policymakers that unchecked development in hilly terrain comes with a heavy human and economic cost.
With PTI inputs
